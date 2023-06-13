Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fastenal by 82.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fastenal by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Fastenal by 1,298.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,460 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $56.65.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.