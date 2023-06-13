Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to £105.70

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 9,630 ($120.50) to £105.70 ($132.26) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.7 %

FERG stock opened at £116.05 ($145.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £110.87. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 8,602 ($107.63) and a one year high of £124.60 ($155.91). The stock has a market cap of £23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,636.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,795.49%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.