Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.46% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $1,229,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

