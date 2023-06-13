Financial Analysis: Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) versus Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Blackbaud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Expensify shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Blackbaud shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Expensify shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Blackbaud and Expensify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud -4.68% 8.29% 2.18% Expensify -15.11% -26.34% -11.97%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $1.06 billion 3.74 -$45.41 million ($0.96) -76.54 Expensify $169.49 million 3.28 -$27.01 million ($0.31) -21.68

This table compares Blackbaud and Expensify’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Expensify has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blackbaud. Blackbaud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expensify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blackbaud and Expensify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 0 0 2 0 3.00 Expensify 0 3 5 0 2.63

Blackbaud currently has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.04%. Expensify has a consensus price target of $13.69, indicating a potential upside of 103.68%. Given Expensify’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expensify is more favorable than Blackbaud.

Risk & Volatility

Blackbaud has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expensify has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blackbaud beats Expensify on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management. It also provides grant and award management solutions, consisting of Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management; education solutions, such as Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, and Blackbaud School Website System; social responsibility solutions, which includes YourCause GrantsConnect and YourCause CSRconnect, and EVERFI; Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as Data Health, Insights, and Performance solutions and services. It sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.