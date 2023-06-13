Financial Analysis: Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) vs. IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and IRIDEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$13.89 million N/A N/A IRIDEX $57.29 million 0.53 -$7.55 million ($0.45) -4.20

IRIDEX has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

28.6% of IRIDEX shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of IRIDEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vivani Medical and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -30.96% -27.94% IRIDEX -12.65% -41.04% -16.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vivani Medical and IRIDEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 IRIDEX 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vivani Medical presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 418.52%. IRIDEX has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than IRIDEX.

Risk & Volatility

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRIDEX has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats IRIDEX on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc. develops and commercializes drug and device implants that treat patients with chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company was founded on May 22,2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A. Boutacoff, David M. Buzawa and James L. Donovan in February 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

