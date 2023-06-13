Financial Survey: Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) & Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC – Get Rating) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A Fluence Energy -6.27% -25.16% -8.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Evans & Sutherland Computer and Fluence Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluence Energy 0 6 9 0 2.60

Valuation and Earnings

Fluence Energy has a consensus price target of $26.44, indicating a potential downside of 3.69%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and Fluence Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fluence Energy $1.20 billion 4.02 -$104.49 million ($1.09) -25.18

Evans & Sutherland Computer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fluence Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Ultrastack, that control and operate electricity system; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. It serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

