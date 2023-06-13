Financial Survey: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) vs. CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU N/A N/A N/A CFN Enterprises -320.58% N/A -265.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of MOGU shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for MOGU and CFN Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MOGU and CFN Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $33.79 million 0.52 -$24.94 million N/A N/A CFN Enterprises $4.32 million 1.39 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

CFN Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MOGU.

Volatility & Risk

MOGU has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MOGU beats CFN Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MT.

