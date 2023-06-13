First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

First Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FCAP opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

