First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

