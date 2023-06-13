First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Buys 3,763 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.6% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

