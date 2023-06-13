First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Cuts Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned about 0.39% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of IJUL opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

