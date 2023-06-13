First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after buying an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,134,000 after buying an additional 42,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

RTX stock opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

