First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,062,000 after buying an additional 292,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,020,000 after buying an additional 165,682 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,279,000 after purchasing an additional 159,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,664,000 after purchasing an additional 169,980 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $179.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $179.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.43. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,790 shares of company stock worth $53,536,783 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.