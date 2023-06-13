First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

