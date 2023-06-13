First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Target Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of TGT stock opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Company Profile
Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- There’s A Reversal In Play For Braze, Inc
- Are Emerging-Market Stocks Cheap Enough To Stage A Comeback?
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.