First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

