First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,781,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IVE stock opened at $157.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.85. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

