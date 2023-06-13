First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

