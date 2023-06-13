First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.88 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.