First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,947 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July comprises about 0.6% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000.

Shares of BJUL opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $153.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

