First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $629,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $281.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.09. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

