First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MDT opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

