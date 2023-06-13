First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 582,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,211,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,046,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,464,000 after purchasing an additional 87,696 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MET shares. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.46. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.