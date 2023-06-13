First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1,020.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,556 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 629.8% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acas LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $862,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

