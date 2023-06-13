First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

