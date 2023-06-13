First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Realty Income by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Realty Income by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

NYSE O opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

