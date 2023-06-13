First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Raises Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,491,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 583,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

