First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8,568.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,630,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,251 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $415.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

