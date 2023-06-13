First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 10,277 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after buying an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,401,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

