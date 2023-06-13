First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 15,813 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,813 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.