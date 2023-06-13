First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 340 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

