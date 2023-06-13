First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 3,791 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 90,345 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:PMAY opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $448.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

