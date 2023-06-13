First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 624 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $360.49 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $360.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

