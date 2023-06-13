First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 685 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.6% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.39 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

