First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 99 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Bank of America decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

