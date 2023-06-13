First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $13,576,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $12,752,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $3,505,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 85,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 428.5% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 71,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 57,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS:KOCT opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.