First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned 0.11% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,510,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,071,000 after acquiring an additional 41,949 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 166.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 773,344 shares during the period. TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 343.2% in the third quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 641,451 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 800,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 43.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 233,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

GSG stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

