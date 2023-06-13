First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,401 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
FTSM stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.