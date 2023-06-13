First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,401 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

FTSM stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.229 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

