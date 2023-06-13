First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Up 102.1% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the May 15th total of 564,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $46.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

