First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

