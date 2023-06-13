FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Update

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 4,133.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
FirstRand Stock Up 19.1 %
FANDF stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. FirstRand has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.
FirstRand Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstRand (FANDF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.