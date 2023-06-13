FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Update

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 4,133.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

FirstRand Stock Up 19.1 %

FANDF stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. FirstRand has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

FirstRand Company Profile

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

