Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 0.3 %

FSI stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.