Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in May

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Rise Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRLA. RPO LLC bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $6,168,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 1,344.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 12.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $251,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Rise Acquisition alerts:

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRLA opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

See Also

