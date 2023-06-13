FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,799 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Articles

