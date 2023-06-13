FY2023 EPS Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Raised by William Blair

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research note issued on Friday, June 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $385.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.06. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

