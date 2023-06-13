FY2024 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Torrid in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Shares of CURV opened at $2.53 on Monday. Torrid has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $262.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Torrid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

