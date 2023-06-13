G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB) Short Interest Update

G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 5,926.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G Squared Ascend II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of G Squared Ascend II by 1,751.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,092,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,730 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend II during the fourth quarter worth about $4,060,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend II during the first quarter worth about $2,586,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend II by 53.7% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 576,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G Squared Ascend II Stock Performance

Shares of GSQB stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. G Squared Ascend II has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

About G Squared Ascend II

G Squared Ascend II Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

