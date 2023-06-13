GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

GGN stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 799,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 656,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 398,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 32,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 214,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 53,830 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.