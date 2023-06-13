Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,617 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.67% of Gartner worth $176,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Gartner by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Gartner by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 335,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,285,000 after acquiring an additional 81,171 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Gartner by 1,085.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,806 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total transaction of $259,063.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,640 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $352.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

