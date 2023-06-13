GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives $92.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $191,336.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

