GelStat Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GelStat Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, an increase of 18,000.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GelStat Trading Down 14.3 %

GSAC stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. GelStat has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

GelStat Company Profile

GelStat Corporation, a consumer health care company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of over-the-counter and other non-prescription consumer health care products. Its products include GelStat Migraine, a patented solution used for pain relief from migraine headaches; Chews 2 Lose, an appetite suppressant gum for diet aide; All Natural Speed, an energy supplement product; and GelStat Sleep, a product for relief from sleep disorders and its associated symptoms.

